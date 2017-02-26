Thousands of counterfeit items seized from Indiana gas station - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Thousands of counterfeit items seized from Indiana gas station

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Advanced Investigative Services assisted Excise Officers in determining the counterfeit items. (Source: Indiana State Excise Police)
BORDEN, IN (WAVE) – Indiana State Excise officers seized over 1200 counterfeit cell phone accessories from a Borden Gas Station. 

While conducting a routine inspection at the Hometown Express gas station on East Water Street Saturday evening, the excise officers noticed Otterbox phone cases and iPhone and Samsung accessories displayed and suspected that they were counterfeit. 

Among the counterfeit items seized were 379 Otterbox cases, 499 iPhone accessories, and 358 Samsung cell phone accessories were seized according to the Indiana State Excise Police.   

Administrative charges against the tobacco license are pending review from the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

