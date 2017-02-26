Grandmother of shooting victim fights for victims' rights

Through the loss of her grandson, Stella Moore found out Kentucky is one of 15 states to not provide constitutional protections to crime victims. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In recent years, Louisville has seen a spike in violent crime including a record number of homicides. Some people feel the state gives more rights to offenders than to victims.

“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him and what happened,” Stella Moore said.

Moore's grandson Skylar Ray was shot in May of 2016 inside a Lexington bar. Ray was paralyzed from the neck down and died in September.

Leslie L. Parson was arrested for the shooting.

“The hard part was trying to find out information about when the trial was going to be, and apparently the family will not be allowed to say anything during the trial,” Moore said.

Through the loss of her grandson, Moore found out Kentucky is one of 15 states to not provide constitutional protections to crime victims.

From the time a crime occurs, offenders are protected by an array of constitutional rights like the right to an attorney and Miranda rights.

On the other side of a crime, Moore and other victims are not guaranteed notice of court proceedings or the right to be heard in court.

“Offenders have a higher level of legal protection than victims do," Ashlea Christiansen said. "So this bill is intended to right that wrong and level the scales of justice."

Christiansen is the State Director for Marsy’s Law For Kentucky.

According to the organization's website, "Marsy’s Law for All seeks to amend state constitutions that don’t offer protections to crime victims and, eventually, the U.S. Constitution to give victims of crime rights equal to those already afforded to the accused and convicted."

Christiansen is leading the efforts to get Marsy's Law on the 2018 ballot.

The bill needs to be heard and passed in the House and the Senate. Currently, Christiansen has rallied the support of more than 19,000 Kentuckians who want a Victim's Bill of Rights written into the state constitution.

“Most people, until they are dragged into the justice system, they don't realize that cases they are not their case," Christiansen said. "They may be the victim, they may be the person who was violated in some way, but it's the Commonwealth's case."

Moore does not know if Marsy's Law will pass soon enough to affect her case but she stands in support for other families.

“This is something I can do in his memory," Moore said. "I can't bring him back but I can fight for victim's families’ rights to participate in the justice system."

State Director Christiansen wants to hear from more victims for more information on Marsy’s Law click here.



