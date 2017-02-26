Dusty Leigh thanks Louisville fans with free concert

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville rapper Dusty Leigh is showing his appreciation for his hometown fans with a free show this week.

Dusty has just wrapped up The Return of the Outlaw Tour with Struggle Jennings. The two have been performing for packed venues across the country since early January.

Quitting My Day Job Vol. 2, Dusty's third album, was released February 10. It hosts features from Struggle, Bubba Sparxxx, Ricky Boom, B Simm and several others.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday for the concert at Diamond Pub Concert Hall, located at 630 Barret Ave. Admission is free for 21+, $10 for ages 18-20. VIP tickets are available for $25.

Struggle, Haystack, Jef Jon Sin and J-Monkey will also be performing at Thursday's concert.

