Man shot, killed in Hallmark neighborhood

LMPD officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Hallmark neighborhood.

LMPD responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Penway Avenue.

>> DOWNLOAD OUR APPS: News App | Weather App

The victim was a black male, believed to be in his 30's, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

That man was found outside a residence, the back, and it's unclear whether he lived there.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.