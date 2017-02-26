Police responding to shooting in Hallmark neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are responding to a shooting in the Hallmark Neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms

LMPD responded to the scene around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. in the 3000 block of Penway Avenue.

>> DOWNLOAD OUR APPS: News App | Weather App

No other information was immediately available.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update with any information that becomes available.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.