Hardin Co. Detention Center inmates transported to hospital, took unknown substance

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Six Hardin County Detention Center inmates were transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital after they were found to have taken an unknown substance Sunday night.

It appeared they had taken some kind of contraband, possibly spice, according to Hardin County Jailer, Danny Allen.

Allen said the six inmates were transported to the hospital.

Some were found unresponsive, but all were responsive and combative when they were transported.

He said all of the inmates had to be put in full restraints in order to be taken to the hospital, because they were so combative.

Right now, Hardin County authorities are waiting on information from the hospital on what exactly caused the incident.

Allen said another inmate in the area said they believed the inmates brought a substance in and gave it to other inmates.

Those inmates could face a charge of promoting contraband.

