Businesses on Breakwater rebuild: “It’s a great opportunity for us”

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Flames tore through an unfinished building at the Breakwater apartment complex Saturday morning. It was supposed open on April first

“This damage is extensive,” Jeff Gahan, New Albany’s mayor, said. “It's shocking, but not one person was hurt.”

The building was a part of a $26.5 million development, two years in the making. The building was set to rejuvenate downtown.

“Downtown living is a very important part of New Albany and our economic plan to revitalize,” Gahan said.

The development was something local bakery Sweet Stuff was hoping to benefit from. They sit steps away from the building.

“We're always looking for new customers and it's a great opportunity for us,” Diane Christopher, Sweet Stuff owner said.

However, after witnessing the fire, Christopher is just happy her building is still standing.

“Had those winds shifted, I really think you and I wouldn't be standing here talking in this environment because it was really, really close to us,” Christopher said.

Property managers said the complex was built to code, and units were slated for testing and inspection over the course of the upcoming weeks. They still don't have access to the damaged complex, but once they do, rebuilding will begin.

“As soon as we can get the ability to move forward, we'll start immediately,” Austin Carmony, Vice President of Development for Flaherty & Collins Properties said.

The property managers said they met with most of the pre-leased apartment residents and were able to show them different housing options. They are also offering residents a transfer back to their original unit once it's completed.

