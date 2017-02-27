February 20, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

February 20, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Cindi Sullivan

Today on the show Cindi Sullivan from Trees Louisville answered lawn and gardening calls.

Louisville Urban Tree Symposium
Saturday, April 15
8:30am-4pm
Ernst Hall, Room 103
216 Eastern Parkway
Free 3 gallon Trees
4-6pm
EventBrite.com

The Division of Community Forestry 
Free 3 gallon container trees
Saturday, March 18, Noon-2pm
Beechland Baptist Church, 4613 Greenwood Drive
Saturday, March 25, Noon-2pm
Jefferson Community and Technical College, 109 East Broadway
Limit of 3 trees per Louisville residence; first come basis
(502) 574-3927

