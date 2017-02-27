February 20, 2017

Cindi Sullivan
Today on the show Cindi Sullivan from Trees Louisville answered lawn and gardening calls.
Louisville Urban Tree Symposium
Saturday, April 15
8:30am-4pm
Ernst Hall, Room 103
216 Eastern Parkway
Free 3 gallon Trees
4-6pm
EventBrite.com
The Division of Community Forestry
Free 3 gallon container trees
Saturday, March 18, Noon-2pm
Beechland Baptist Church, 4613 Greenwood Drive
Saturday, March 25, Noon-2pm
Jefferson Community and Technical College, 109 East Broadway
Limit of 3 trees per Louisville residence; first come basis
(502) 574-3927
