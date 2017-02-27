Crews respond to house fire in Park Hill neighborhood

The fire was reported at 6:49 a.m. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

A MetroSafe supervisor said no one was injured in the fire.

It was reported at 6:49 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of West Hill Street.

