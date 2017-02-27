Louisville shares spotlight in Oscars night Cadillac commercial promoting unity

Muhammad Ali polishes his Cadillac in front of his childhood home in Louisville. (Source: Cadillac/YouTube)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville was represented - twice - in a Cadillac commercial that aired during Sunday night's Oscars telecast.

The commercial, which challenged the notion of a divided nation while promoting acts that serve to unite us, featured a clip of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department receiving hugs from a man with the Free Hugs Project last July in Cleveland. The officers were in Ohio's largest city providing protection during the Republican National Convention.

The clip originated from a video on the Free Hugs Project's YouTube channel.

The commercial also featured a photograph of boxing titan and Louisville native Muhammad Ali polishing a Cadillac with a cloth in front of his childhood home at 3302 Grand Avenue in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood. The image appears during a portion of the following narration: "We've had the privilege to carry a century of humanity. Lovers. Fighters. Leaders. But maybe what we carry isn't just people. It's an idea that while we're not the same, we can be one. And all it takes is the willingness to dare."

LMPD posted a message on its Facebook page Monday morning that includes a link to the commercial.

As of the morning after the Oscars, the commercial has received nearly one-million views on YouTube.

