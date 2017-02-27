February 21, 2017

Altitude Trampoline Park of Louisville

Altitude Trampoline Park of Louisville is the newest attraction in south Louisville offering birthday parties, group events, toddler time, dodge ball, fitness, foam pit, spike basketball, gymnastics tumble tracks, toddler area, basketball dunking lanes and more.

4420 Dixie Highway

Monday-Thursday, 10am-9pm

Friday, 10am-10pm

Saturday, 9am-11pm

Sunday, Noon-8pm

(502) 449-9952

AltitudeLouisville.com

Squallis Puppeteers

Since 1997, Squallis Puppeteers' artists and performers have been entertaining children and adults with creative storytelling and the art of puppetry. Squallis Puppeteers want to expand and increase the number of school visits each year. They are in need of a cargo van in order to fit all the puppets, set pieces and puppeteers. They are also in need of a more secure storage space. Learn more at FundForTheArts.org/ArtsMatch and SquallisPuppeteers.com.

The 2017 Christian Academy Gala

Friday, VIP reception, 5:30pm

Silent auction, 6:30pm

Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 West Jefferson Street

Silent auction, dinner, Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee featured speaker

Tickets start at $75

caschools.us/gala

(502) 753-4585

Proceeds from the Gala support Christian Academy's Annual Fund

