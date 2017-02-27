February 21, 2017

Altitude Trampoline Park of Louisville
Altitude Trampoline Park of Louisville is the newest attraction in south Louisville offering birthday parties, group events, toddler time, dodge ball, fitness, foam pit, spike basketball, gymnastics tumble tracks, toddler area, basketball dunking lanes and more.
4420 Dixie Highway
Monday-Thursday, 10am-9pm
Friday, 10am-10pm
Saturday, 9am-11pm
Sunday, Noon-8pm
(502) 449-9952
AltitudeLouisville.com
Squallis Puppeteers
Since 1997, Squallis Puppeteers' artists and performers have been entertaining children and adults with creative storytelling and the art of puppetry. Squallis Puppeteers want to expand and increase the number of school visits each year. They are in need of a cargo van in order to fit all the puppets, set pieces and puppeteers. They are also in need of a more secure storage space. Learn more at FundForTheArts.org/ArtsMatch and SquallisPuppeteers.com.
The 2017 Christian Academy Gala
Friday, VIP reception, 5:30pm
Silent auction, 6:30pm
Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 West Jefferson Street
Silent auction, dinner, Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee featured speaker
Tickets start at $75
caschools.us/gala
(502) 753-4585
Proceeds from the Gala support Christian Academy's Annual Fund
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.