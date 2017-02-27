February 22, 2017

2017 Polar Plunge
Special Olympics Kentucky
2017 Polar Plunge
Saturday, 9am-2pm
Waterfront Park Big Four Bridge
1201 River Road
Raise at least $75 to Plunge, $50 for Junior Plungers
Awards for top fundraisers and costumes
Choose to plunge in Ohio River or pool and Jacuzzi after
Too chicken to plunge? Register as Too Chicken to Plunge and receive a Too Chicken shirt!
Register at kentuckyplunge.com
For more information about Special Olympics go to soky.org or (502) 695-8222
V-Grits
V-Box Meal Kits delivered to your door
Elevate line available at The Weekly Juicery at Heine Brothers' Coffee 4901 Brownsboro Rd.
Sauces and Spreads available at
Lucky's Market, Rainbow Blossom
(502) 627-0446
VGrits.com or Facebook.com/VGrits
