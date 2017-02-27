Police arrest one of Louisville's most wanted suspects for attempted murder, rape

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of Louisville's most wanted suspects has been arrested.

Wadell Baker, 33, was arrested on February 22nd after a lengthy search and charged with complicity to murder, rape, sodomy, and other crimes after a DNA hit, according to LMPD.

On May 30, 2016, officers were dispatched to a female victim who was in grave condition and taken to the hospital with serious physical injuries. The woman also had injuries consistent with sexual assault, police said.

A DNA sample linked Baker to the case, according to investigators. He was in the system for previous felony arrests. The victim and Baker were domestic partners at the time and had a child in common, police said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Inmates at LMDC overdose on spice, MetroSafe says

+ KSP to receive $30K to tackle rape kit backlog

+ Woman shoots, kills man during argument in Hallmark neighborhood

On August 13, police responded to a domestic violence incident where Baker was named a suspect. He was also in a domestic relationship with that victim, police said.

Baker was directly indicted in both cases and police began searching for him. He remained at large until February 22, when he was arrested in the 2500 block of Rowan Ave.

WAVE 3 News has learned that Baker is also familiar to police under the name Baker Wadell.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.