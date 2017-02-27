WATCH LIVE @ 10:30: LMPD Sex Crimes Unit discusses suspect's arrest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Sex Crime Unit will discuss the arrest of Baker Wadell during a 10:30 a.m. news conference Monday.

Wadell recently was located after a lengthy search and charged with attempted murder, rape and other crimes after a DNA hit, according to LMPD.

