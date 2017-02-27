Police: No arrest after woman shot, killed man in Hallmark neighborhood; victim ID'd

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman shot a man dead during an argument in the Hallmark neighborhood Sunday night, police said during a Monday morning news conference.

Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said a man in his 30s was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the 3000 block of Penway Avenue about 9 a.m. Sunday. McKinley said the shooting happened inside the home. A child was present in the home at the time, she added.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Antonio R. Sublett.



McKinley said the woman has not been arrested. Prosecutors will review the case and determine how to proceed.

