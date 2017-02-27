Description of victim released after human bones found near Outer Loop, I-65

Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said a man in his 30s was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the 3000 block of Penway Avenue about 9 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said a man in his 30s was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home in the 3000 block of Penway Avenue about 9 a.m. Sunday.More >>
After consulting with the National weather Service, the statewide tornado drill was rescheduled from its original date on February 28 due to the potential for severe weather in areas of the Commonwealth.More >>
After consulting with the National weather Service, the statewide tornado drill was rescheduled from its original date on February 28 due to the potential for severe weather in areas of the Commonwealth.More >>
Human bones found Saturday near Outer Loop and Interstate 65 may be those of a man of Native American decent, Louisville Metro police said Monday.More >>
Human bones found Saturday near Outer Loop and Interstate 65 may be those of a man of Native American decent, Louisville Metro police said Monday.More >>
The child's mother remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.More >>
The child's mother remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.More >>
Baker Wadell recently was located after a lengthy search and charged with attempted murder, rape and other crimes after a DNA hit, according to LMPD.More >>
Baker Wadell recently was located after a lengthy search and charged with attempted murder, rape and other crimes after a DNA hit, according to LMPD.More >>