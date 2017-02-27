Description of victim released after human bones found near Outer Loop, I-65

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Human bones found Saturday near Outer Loop and Interstate 65 may be those of a man of Native American decent, Louisville Metro police say.

Lt. Emily McKinley with the LMPD Homicide Unit said police need the public's help to determine what happened to the man, whom she described as a white man, possibly in his late 60s with long black hair and arthritis. He's believed to have been between 5'11" and 6'3" tall.

McKinley said a man changing a tire on a vehicle Saturday morning noticed the bones and initially thought they belonged to a deer. He called police after realizing they were human bones. A tan button-up shirt was found nearby. The bones are believed to have been in the area since around fall 2016.

Police said they are looking into unsolved missing persons cases, trying to determine who the person might be.

There are no obvious signs of foul play, McKinley said, but there also is nothing to indicate foul play wasn't involved in the man's death.

Anyone who knows who the man might be or who saw anything suspicious in the area of Outer Loop and I-65 last fall should call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

