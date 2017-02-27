UPDATE: Parents overdosed, father fatally, at Okolona apartment, leaving 2-year-old unattended

Police were called to the 6100 block of Guardian Court Sunday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 2-year-old was left unattended Sunday after the child's parents overdosed on heroin inside an Okolona apartment, police said Monday.

The father was found dead, and the mother was rushed to a hospital where she's recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor called police to the apartment in the 6100 block of Guardian Court just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department said Child Protective Services is making arrangements for the child.

It is not yet clear whether the mother will face charges in the case.

