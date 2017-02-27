4 arrested on active warrants, drug charges at Elizabethtown motel

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Several people were arrested on various active warrants and drug charges early Saturday morning at an Elizabethtown motel.

According to a media release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, officers received a tip shortly after midnight Saturday that several locals were staying in rooms at the Motel 6 at 1042 N. Mulberry St. for the sole purpose of using drugs.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

Officers made contact with individuals staying in three different rooms and made four arrests.

Candi McKinney, 24, admitted smoking methamphetamine just prior to officers' arrival, but no contraband was found in her room, the release states. McKinney was arrested on an active warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Steven Shook, 45, was located in a different room and arrested for an active warrant for a probation violation.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ 6 Hardin Co. inmates rushed to hospital

+ Victim description released after human bones found

+ VIDEO: LMPD, Ali featured in Oscars night commercial

Harley Helm, 26, and Kenneth Elliot, 52, were located in a third room. Police said both of them were in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and both were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Helm also was served with an active warrant.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.