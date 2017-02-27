Commonwealth calls final witnesses in Ne'Riah Miller murder trial

Ne'Riah Miller was shot to death at her family's home in 2014. (Source: Family photo)

Shavonne Grant was called as a witness for the prosecution in the murder trial of Ne'Riah Miller. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three witnesses for the prosecution took the stand Monday morning in the murder trial of a Louisville toddler.

It was the fourth day of the trial against William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber and Duwan Mason Jr., who are charged in the death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller in 2014. Miller was shot to death while on her family's porch on South 37th Street.

The Commonwealth called Kentucky State Police firearm and toolmark examiner Leah Collier as its first witness. Collier testified that bullet casings came from four different firearms. None of the bullets she received as evidence were from a .38 revolver confiscated from Michael Dunn, Collier said. Dunn is another suspect in the case, who was given a plea deal in exchange for his testimony.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Detective: Tip led to car involved in Ne'riah Miller's murder

+ Acquaintance of 2 suspects testifies in Ne'Riah Miller case

+ Father of toddler who was killed: 'I could smell the gunpowder'

+ Neighbors outraged after shooting that kills baby, wounds mother

+ Activists: Men need to act after baby's murder

+ Louisville mayor to toddler killer: Turn yourself in

+ Family receiving death threats after 16-month-old shot, killed

+ 2 men arrested in relation to shooting death of 16-month-old

+ Family of murdered child make plea to mothers

+ Cousin: Murdered toddler 'dancing in Heaven'

+ Rapper joins family of slain child in march down Chestnut

+ Third suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of 16-month-old girl

+ One year later: Remembering Neriah Miller

+ Suspect interrogations in Ne'Riah Miller's murder released

+ Trial date set for 5 suspects in shooting death of 2-year-old Ne'Riah Miller

The state's second witness was McLemore's mother, Shavonne Grant. LMPD Sgt. Scott Beatty, the lead detective in the investigation, was the third.

The prosecution expects to wrap up its portion of testimony Monday.

Court proceedings remain ongoing throughout the day. This story will be updated as more details about testimony come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.