Suspect's mother kicked out of courtroom during Ne'Riah Miller murder trial

Ne'Riah Miller was shot to death at her family's home in 2014. (Source: Family photo)

Bullet fragments were shown to KSP's Leah Collier during her testimony. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

Shavonne Grant was called as a witness for the prosecution in the murder trial of Ne'Riah Miller. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three witnesses for the prosecution took the stand Monday morning in the murder trial of a Louisville toddler.

It was the fourth day of the trial against William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber and Duwan Mason Jr., who are charged in the death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller in 2014. Miller was shot to death while on her family's porch on South 37th Street.

The Commonwealth called Kentucky State Police firearm and toolmark examiner Leah Collier as its first witness. Collier testified that bullet casings came from four different firearms. None of the bullets she received as evidence were from a .38 revolver confiscated from Michael Dunn, Collier said. Dunn is another suspect in the case, who was given a plea deal in exchange for his testimony.

The state's second witness was McLemore's mother, Shavonne Grant. She testified briefly and was later kicked out of the courtroom for rolling her eyes and shaking her head.

LMPD Sgt. Scott Beatty, the lead detective in the investigation, was the third.

The prosecution expects to wrap up its portion of testimony Monday.

Court proceedings remain ongoing throughout the day. This story will be updated as more details about testimony come into the newsroom.

