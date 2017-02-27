KSP to receive $30K to tackle rape kit backlog

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police will receive thousands of dollars to process untested rape kits.

The Attorney General's office announced on Monday that it will transfer $30,000 to KSP, which will cover the cost of nearly 50 kits. More money is expected to be distributed to KSP in the future.

The funds are coming from interest accumulated from the state's settlement with Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit regarding the marketing of Risperdal.

“I am committed to securing justice for every victim whose kit has not been tested,” Attorney General Andy Beshear said. “Through good fiscal management, our transfer will test more kits and speed up that justice.”

Processing untested Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kits has become a priority for law enforcement, which is dealing with a backlog that numbers in the thousands.

The AG's office is also sponsoring new training to teach law enforcement how to deal with sexual assault cases more efficiently.

