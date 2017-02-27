KSP to receive $30K to tackle rape kit backlog

Several inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections were being treated for overdoses on Monday.More >>
Several inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections were being treated for overdoses on Monday.More >>
Kentucky State Police will receive thousands of dollars from the State Attorney General's office to process untested rape kits.More >>
Kentucky State Police will receive thousands of dollars from the State Attorney General's office to process untested rape kits.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team along with the News and Tribune invite you to a Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team along with the News and Tribune invite you to a Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012.More >>
WAVE 3 News Investigation finds instances of officers going too far, by using anabolic steroids to bulk up.More >>
WAVE 3 News Investigation finds instances of officers going too far, by using anabolic steroids to bulk up.More >>
Governor Matt Bevin signed a proclamation declaring March 1-7 as Severe Weather Awareness Week in the Bluegrass. The statewide drill, which normally serves as the kick-off for the week, will no longer take place February 28.More >>
Governor Matt Bevin signed a proclamation declaring March 1-7 as Severe Weather Awareness Week in the Bluegrass. The statewide drill, which normally serves as the kick-off for the week, will no longer take place February 28.More >>