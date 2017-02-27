Inmates at LMDC overdose on spice, MetroSafe says

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections were being treated for overdoses on Monday.

Emergency Medical Services was called to the jail just after 1 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

It was reported that three inmates had overdosed on spice.

As of 1:40 p.m, none of the inmates were being taken to the hospital and one of the EMS units called to the jail was canceled.

Dispatchers could not confirm the condition of the inmates.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

