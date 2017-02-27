KY Fish and Wildlife seeking conservation officer recruits

Statewide, 25 openings need to be filled. (Source: Kentucky Fish and Wildlife)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is now accepting applications for conservation officer recruits openings.

The application deadline is Monday, March 6th.

Statewide, 25 openings need to be filled. Applicants must be 25 years old with a valid driver's license and meet certain educational requirements or have experience in related fields.

Applicants can visit careers.ky.gov to submit an application. Applicants should apply to Auto Req ID number 52700BR.

All applicants must fully complete the online application in the Career Opportunities System to be considered for further review.

Prospective applicants must pass written, physical fitness, and swimming tests as well as an oral interview, psychological and drug screenings, polygraph, background review and medical evaluations to be considered.

Emails will be sent to applicants about testing schedules. An initial email will include important time-sensitive information and must be responded to by a specific date.

