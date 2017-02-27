Radcliff crash victims identified

The occupants of the van died in the crash. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

Radcliff polcie say a panel van hit the back of a truck hauling lumber. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - The names of two people killed in a crash in Hardin County have been released.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. February 25 in U.S. 31 (Dixie Highway) near the Battle Training Road intersection when a panel van hit the back of a truck hauling lumber.

Both occupants of the van were killed. They have been identified by Hardin County deputy coroner Barry Brown as Charles Cox, 59, of West Point, and Tiffany Stott, 34, of Louisville.

The driver of the lumber truck was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

