Police: Suspect had crack in his crack at Clark Co. jail

Police reported finding crack cocaine in Dwayne L. Smith's buttocks at the Clark Co. jail. (Source: Clark Co. jail)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested in Indiana when police found him with a woman who had a protection order against him.

DeWayne L. Smith, 45, was pulled over by Indiana State Police for a traffic violation in New Washington on Saturday.

After stopping, Smith shoved something down the back of his pants, ISP Trooper Nathan Abbot said.

Abbot deployed his K-9 unit during the stop after smelling burnt marijuana coming from the passenger compartment. The K-9 alerted to an odor of narcotics but none were found in the car.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Inmates at LMDC overdose on spice, MetroSafe says

+ KSP to receive $30K to tackle rape kit backlog

+ Commonwealth calls final witnesses in Ne'Riah Miller murder trial

A background check showed a protection order against Smith taken out by the passenger in his car, so he was arrested for invasion of privacy.

While being processed at the Clark County jail, officers found about 10 grams of what they believed was crack cocaine in Smith's buttocks.

Smith is now charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate, invasion of privacy with a prior and maintaining a common nuisance.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.