Cards #8, Cats #9 in AP Poll - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cards #8, Cats #9 in AP Poll

    
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Kansas (58)    26-3    1618    3
    2. Villanova (2)    27-3    1487    2
    3. UCLA (3)    26-3    1474    5
    4. Gonzaga (2)    29-1    1419    1
    5. North Carolina    25-5    1381    8
    6. Oregon    26-4    1343    6
    7. Arizona    26-4    1223    4
    8. Louisville    23-6    1176    7
    9. Kentucky    24-5    1119    11
    10. West Virginia    23-6    1041    12
    11. Baylor    23-6    923    9
    12. Florida    23-6    807    13
    13. Butler    23-6    795    22
    14. SMU    25-4    738    17
    15. Florida St.    23-6    722    19
    16. Purdue    23-6    651    14
    17. Duke    22-7    622    10
    18. Cincinnati    25-4    504    15
    19. Notre Dame    22-7    482    21
    20. Saint Mary's (Cal)    26-3    445    20
    21. Wichita St.    27-4    250    25
    22. Wisconsin    22-7    206    16
    23. Virginia    19-9    194    18
    24. Iowa St.    19-9    168    -
    25. Miami    20-8    123    -    
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66, Oklahoma St. 54, Dayton 32, Michigan 14, Middle Tennessee 13, Creighton 12, Southern Cal 7, Monmouth (NJ) 3, Michigan St. 3, Vermont 2, Virginia Tech 2, VCU 2, Arkansas 1, BYU 1, Maryland 1, Princeton 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly