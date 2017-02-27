Copy-1 killed, 21 injured in California tour bus crash

KRAMER, Calif. (AP) - The California Highway Patrol says a crash between a tour bus and two cars has killed one person and injured 21 others in the Southern California high desert.
CHP Officer Brian Benson says it's unclear what caused the Monday crash near the unincorporated community of Kramer, and didn't have any further details about the bus or the victims. He says there was no remarkable weather in the area at the time of the collision.
Benson says six of the 21 people hurt have major injuries and that four medical helicopters are on their way to the scene.
Benson says the bus seats about 30 passengers and declined to immediately release the name of the company that owns it.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A report is warning that the changes under consideration by the GOP-led House would reduce significantly federal dollars for Medicaid and subsidized private insurance.More >>
A report is warning that the changes under consideration by the GOP-led House would reduce significantly federal dollars for Medicaid and subsidized private insurance.More >>
President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of the news media Friday, taking direct aim this time at the use of anonymous sourcesMore >>
President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of the news media Friday, taking direct aim this time at the use of anonymous sourcesMore >>
LGBT issues are becoming a test of loyalties for President Donald Trump _ between the gay and lesbian community he says he supports and social conservatives who helped drive his victoryMore >>
LGBT issues are becoming a test of loyalties for President Donald Trump _ between the gay and lesbian community he says he supports and social conservatives who helped drive his victoryMore >>
LGBT issues are becoming a test of loyalties for President Donald Trump _ between the gay and lesbian community he says he supports and social conservatives who helped drive his victoryMore >>
LGBT issues are becoming a test of loyalties for President Donald Trump _ between the gay and lesbian community he says he supports and social conservatives who helped drive his victoryMore >>
President Donald Trump is sending his top diplomat and homeland security chief to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern borderMore >>
President Donald Trump is sending his top diplomat and homeland security chief to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern borderMore >>
For the first time, astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a single nearby star _ and these new worlds could hold lifeMore >>
For the first time, astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a single nearby star _ and these new worlds could hold lifeMore >>
Drug addicts caught up in the nation's opioid-abuse crisis are worried about what will happen if the Trump administration makes good on its vow to repeal the Affordable Care ActMore >>
Drug addicts caught up in the nation's opioid-abuse crisis are worried about what will happen if the Trump administration makes good on its vow to repeal the Affordable Care ActMore >>
Many more people living in the United States illegally could face rapid deportation _ including people simply arrested for traffic violations _ under the Trump administration's sweeping rewrite of immigration enforcement policiesMore >>
Many more people living in the United States illegally could face rapid deportation _ including people simply arrested for traffic violations _ under the Trump administration's sweeping rewrite of immigration enforcement policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is calling recent threats against Jewish community centers "horrible and painful."More >>
President Donald Trump is calling recent threats against Jewish community centers "horrible and painful."More >>
President Donald Trump has tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviserMore >>
President Donald Trump has tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviserMore >>
A Maryland auction house is selling Adolf Hitler's personal traveling telephoneMore >>
A Maryland auction house is selling Adolf Hitler's personal traveling telephoneMore >>