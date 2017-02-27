Cards football player caught with gun won't go to jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A UofL football player won't go to jail for a weapons charge, but he also won't be on the field anytime soon.

Alphonso Carter, 22, was pulled over in the Park Hill neighborhood on December 6, 2016. During the traffic stop, police found a loaded handgun under the driver's seat.

Carter was cited for not having a permit to carry a concealed weapon. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence and a traffic violation.

On Monday, the Commonwealth Attorney and Jefferson County Attorney's offices agreed to amend Carter's charges to a misdemeanor. Carter plead guilty to carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Carter was sentenced to 180 days, which is conditionally discharged for two years. That means as long as he doesn't get in any trouble over the next two years, he will not have to serve the jail time.

As a result of the plea, Carter was required to forfeit the weapon and not possess a firearm for two years.

Carter, a junior who plays cornerback, remains suspended from UofL's football team indefinitely.

