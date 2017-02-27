Body found in Louisville creek

The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team along with the News and Tribune invite you to a Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team along with the News and Tribune invite you to a Severe Weather Forum – Remembering March 2, 2012.More >>
The body was reported in Pond Creek, in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard, at 4:40 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The body was reported in Pond Creek, in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard, at 4:40 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
A UofL football player won't go to jail for a weapons charge, but he also won't be on the field anytime soon.More >>
A UofL football player won't go to jail for a weapons charge, but he also won't be on the field anytime soon.More >>
Attorneys for people suing air bag maker Takata say five automakers knew the company's products were dangerous yet continued to use them because they were inexpensive.More >>
Attorneys for people suing air bag maker Takata say five automakers knew the company's products were dangerous yet continued to use them because they were inexpensive.More >>