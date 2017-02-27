Prosecutor: Trials for mother, boyfriend charged in child's death now definite

They are charged in the felony neglect case that led to the death of a 3-year-old southern Indiana girl. Monday, that child's mother, Cynthia Weigleb, and her boyfriend, Joseph Manske, were back in court.More >>
They are charged in the felony neglect case that led to the death of a 3-year-old southern Indiana girl. Monday, that child's mother, Cynthia Weigleb, and her boyfriend, Joseph Manske, were back in court.More >>
Officials at the Hardin County Detention Center are blaming the hospitalization of six inmates on an oversight in the booking department.More >>
Officials at the Hardin County Detention Center are blaming the hospitalization of six inmates on an oversight in the booking department.More >>
Attorneys for people suing air bag maker Takata say five automakers knew the company's products were dangerous yet continued to use them because they were inexpensive.More >>
Attorneys for people suing air bag maker Takata say five automakers knew the company's products were dangerous yet continued to use them because they were inexpensive.More >>
Human bones found Saturday near Outer Loop and Interstate 65 may be those of a man of Native American decent, Louisville Metro police said Monday.More >>
Human bones found Saturday near Outer Loop and Interstate 65 may be those of a man of Native American decent, Louisville Metro police said Monday.More >>