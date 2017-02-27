Prosecutor: Trials for mother, boyfriend charged in child's death now definite

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - They are charged in the felony neglect case that led to the death of a 3-year-old southern Indiana girl. Monday, that child's mother, Cynthia Weigleb, and her boyfriend, Joseph Manske, were back in court.

A judge approved a motion by prosecutors to amend the dates originally listed. With that, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said their separate trial dates in April and May are now definite.

"My office had filed a motion to amend the charging information in this case," Mull said.

That means the dates have been narrowed down when police believe the felony neglect happened that led to the death of Alexis Arensman.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Records reveal abuse suspected months before 3-year-old girl died

+ Prosecutor sifts through thousands of pages of documents in 3-year-old's death

+ Mother remains behind bars as family plans 3-year-old's funeral

+ Mother of 3-year-old who died of unnatural causes taken into custody in Breckinridge Co.

The original window was July 1, 2014 to Feb. 22, 2015.

"When those charges were originally filed, we left that date range very wide so the evidence could fit within a very broad time range based on all the medical records in the case." Mull said. "I'm comfortable now narrowing down that date range to a time in February 2015 when these criminal acts occurred."



That change should avoid lengthy hearings as the two defendants get closer to trial.

Their attorneys had no objections Monday. Court documents show Weigleb told investigators her boyfriend and former brother-in-law Manske beat Alexis and her then 4-year-old sister Bethannie in a back bedroom, a punishment for not eating. She said she had witnessed the abuse on other occasions. Weigleb had been charged with child abuse herself in the past was put on probation. Mull said the trial dates that have been set are now regarded as firm.

WATCH: Connie Leonard’s report

"These April and May trial dates are set in stone as far as I've been told by the court," Mull said, "so I expect to try the cases in April and May and don't expect there to be any more delays."

Manske is set to be tried April 10. Weigleb's trial is set for May 1. The final pretrial for each is set for March 22. Both could face a maximum sentence of 56 years if found guilty.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.