Inmate snuck substance into Hardin Co. jail in sock, jailer says

Six inmates at the Hardin County jail were rushed to the hospital on Sunday. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Officials at the Hardin County Detention Center are blaming the hospitalization of six inmates on an oversight in the booking department.

The inmates took an unknown substance that was smuggled into the jail, according to Hardin County Jailer Danny Allen.

Anthony Ernest Johnson admitted to having the substance in his sock when he was booked Saturday night, Allen said.

“He was arrested on a prior warrant, and the agency that arrested him appeared to miss it the same as we did and that is unfortunate,” Allen said.

Johnson did not take the substance, but gave some to other inmates, Allen told us. On Sunday night some were found unresponsive, but all six were responsive and combative when they were transported to the hospital. They had to be put in full restraints to be taken to the hospital, because they were so combative.

“From prior experience, we feel that is was spice," Allen said. "[It] kind of looked like ground up marijuana."

It will take about 5-6 weeks for lab results to come back confirming what the substance is, but Johnson could be facing charges of promoting contraband and wanton endangerment of other inmates' lives.

The six who took the substance could be facing charges of accepting contraband and assault.

The officers who did not catch the substance while booking Johnson will be written up, Allen advised.

“The big thing is, we are all busy," Allen said. "It is human nature to cut corners, but in this line of work if you cut corners, somebody could get killed and we just cannot do that."

Like most jails in Kentucky, Hardin County operates at high capacity. The latest jail population report from February 9 shows different parts of the jail operating between 79% and 117% capacity.

“We are overwhelmed. We are over capacity. Last night we had a little over 700 inmates,” Allen said.

The jail employs 63 floor officers and Allen wants to hire 17 more to help even out the work load and prevent any more contraband from getting inside jail walls.

“Everything we do in this jail is about the safety and security on not only the facility and our offices, but the safety and security of the inmates also,” Allen said.

The six inmates that were taken to the hospital were taken back to the Hardin County Detention Center early Monday morning.

