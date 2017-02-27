Carroll Co. Sheriff goes to rehab, remains in office

CARROLL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman has handed over control of his office while he participates in a rehabilitation program.

On Friday, Kinman named Rodney Hawkins his Chief Deputy and put him in charge of operations while he is out of town for rehab, Carroll County Judge Executive Bobby Lee Westrick told WAVE 3 News.

Westrick did not provide any details about what led to Kinman's decision to attend rehab.

Kinman maintains his position as Carroll County Sheriff and can only be removed by resignation or other means pursuant to Kentucky law, Westrick said.

If Kinman were to leave office, Westrick would appoint his replacement to serve until the next election.

