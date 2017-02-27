Yum! Brands extends benefits for new parents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville-based Yum! Brands is extending benefits for its corporate workers.

Birth mothers will now get 18 weeks fully paid leave, the company announced on Monday. New fathers, adoptive and foster parents will get six weeks of paid baby bonding time.

Employees also now have the option to work a half-day every Friday and everyone gets at least four weeks paid vacation.



The company says it's worth investing in employees so they can perform their best at work and at home.

