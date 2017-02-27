Quills Coffee, Steel City Pops to open St. Matthews shop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Quills Coffee is expanding with one of Louisville's coolest treat spots.

The local coffeehouse is teaming up with Steel City Pops to open a combined location in Saint Matthews.

It will be Quills' sixth location and the second for Steel City Pops in Louisville.

The combined shop is going on Saint Matthews Avenue off Shelbyville Road.

Construction is expected to start soon, and it could be open by May.

