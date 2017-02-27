Rabbit Hole, Harvest raise funds to help refugees - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rabbit Hole, Harvest raise funds to help refugees

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
The companies hosted 'An Exceptional Bourbon Dinner' to raise money for Kentucky Refugee Ministries. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The companies hosted 'An Exceptional Bourbon Dinner' to raise money for Kentucky Refugee Ministries. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rabbit Hole Distilling and Harvest Restaurant teamed up to raise money to help refugees.

Monday night, the companies hosted An Exceptional Bourbon Dinner to raise money for Kentucky Refugee Ministries.

Harvest Restaurant created a four-course dinner. Each course was paired with a Rabbit Hole cocktail. 

Proceeds go to help Kentucky Refugee Ministries continue to resettle refugees in Kentucky. 

