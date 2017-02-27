Reward raised to $96000 for info leading to arrest in Delphi murder case

The reward was increased to $96,000 for information leading to the arrest of whomever killed Abigail Williams and Liberty German. (Source: ISP)

DELPHI, IN (WAVE) - Indiana officials have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the murders of two Delphi teenage girls.

The reward was increased to $96,000 on Monday due to donations from various businesses and the public.

More than 8000 tips have been received in the case, around 1,000 have been received since Saturday afternoon according to Indiana State Police.

The FBI is using around 6000 electronic billboards, in 46 states, asking for information about the case.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were found dead in a wooded area east of Delphi on February 14th. The teens were reported missing the previous day by family members and were discovered by volunteers.

The Indiana State Police Alliance created an account for those wishing to donate to the Delphi Reward Fund. Checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. “Delphi Reward” should be entered on the memo line. Donations can be mailed to 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

To provide information about the case call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 1-844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.

