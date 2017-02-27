Survivors on 5 year anniversary of Henryville tornadoes: 'What happened here was historic'

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - It’s been five years since tornadoes ripped through the Henryville area. Those tornadoes stripped residents of their homes, students and teachers of their schools, preachers of their churches, and left debris in their wake. It was an emotional evening for many, as families and friends participated in WAVE 3's Severe Weather Forum at the same school that was destroyed during the storms.

The town hall featured the WAVE 3 Weather Team who discussed that week’s weather patterns and the tornado outbreak’s cause.

Meteorologist Brian Goode recalled the events of that day, making note of the fact his job that day was personal.

"In the middle of that weather coverage, I think it was when Christi was talking, my cell phone went off." Goode said. "It was my mom."

His mom called him frantic and worried since could not contact with his brother who lived close to where the tornadoes hit. Goode also shared that his two nieces went to Henryville High School at the time and while he was concerned about his family’s well-being he knew that he and weather team had a job to do.

"We’re not here just to get on the television and big events just because we want to see ourselves. We’re on there because we want to help save lives because you all are our friends. You all are our family." Goode said those in attendance.

Attendees also heard from first responders and community leaders that were pinned with the responsibility of leading recovery efforts.

A survivor of the tornado outbreak, Trish Gilles, shared her moments before, during, and after the tornadoes hit her home.

"Prior to that day, I’ll admit I wasn’t a news person and I didn't watch much TV. My husband sent me a text saying there was a storm on the way and when I got it I just dismissed it." Gilles said. "I thought he was absolutely crazy because it was gorgeous outside; 70 degrees and beautiful."

Gilles realized how serious everything was when she passed the Sellersburg exit.

"I looked off to the west, saw the dark clouds, and I got that mommy intuition that my kids needed to be home with me." she said.

Gilles told the audience that she now has various weather and news apps on her phone to ensure she’s prepared for whatever comes next.

"Now it’s so important. I have six weather apps on my phone and I get every weather alert that comes through." Gilles said.

The event also featured a memory room where survivors shared their testimonies of what they experienced that day.

At the end of the Severe Weather Forum, the director of the Clark County Museum, Jeanne Burke, announced the museum’s plans for an exhibit that will feature some of the artifacts from that tornado outbreak. $11,000 short of their goal, Burke says they’re taking donations and planning to open the exhibit in August.

"What happened here was historic," Burke said. "It’s now a part of the history of Clark County."

