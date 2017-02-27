Corrections FOP: LMDC concerns 'need to be addressed immediately'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Corrections Fraternal Order of Police president Tracy Dotson wrote a letter to Louisville jail director Mark Bolton spelling out a long list of safety concerns.



“These need to be addressed immediately,” Dotson said.



The list included issues such as failing security cameras, no radio service in parts of the jail and overcrowding.



“There's no excuse for that and the lives that puts in danger,” Dotson said. “If you can't call for backup, or you can't call for assistance, or you can't get a door shut.”



Dotson took these issues in front of Metro Council on Monday. Council members were there grilling Bolton. A large focus was place on cuts in officer training.



Some think lack of training may have led to inmates overdosing on what was believed to be spice, just hours before the meeting.



“Anytime training takes a hit you're liable to see things like this happen,” Dotson said.



“These are challenges and struggles we deal with every day,” Bolton said.



Bolton said Corrections does a good job of intercepting contraband and pointed to their extensive pat down and the jail's body scanner.



“Every single day I think we're probably getting a hit on that body scanner for stuff we might otherwise not find because it's shoved so far up a body cavity,” Bolton said.



However, training still appeared to be an issue. There's no curriculum for officers.

“If you have a body scanner and you don't have a curriculum for people to train people to use that body scanner,” Councilman David James said. “You don't have a FTO, field training officer program, to train the new hires on how to operate that. Matter of fact, you don't have a curriculum for the field training program. That's a problem. That's management.”



Councilman James admitted Metro government has not been providing all the resources Bolton needs, but also said Monday was the first time he's heard the director say he doesn't have enough staff in his jail.



