Teachers, parents rally against charter schools

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – About two 250 teachers, parents and community members met Monday night in Hardin County to rally against House Bill 520.



House Bill 520 could legalize charter schools in the state of Kentucky. It was introduced in the General Assembly by Representative John Carney, a Republican from Campbellsville.



The rally was hosted by the Hardin County Education Association and Chairman of the Elizabethtown Independent School Board Matt Wyatt.

Former Charter school parent Dori Sedano said she moved to Hardin County from Michigan. Her daughter's charter school in Saginaw, left a poor impression.



“It was the worst kindergarten experience a child should ever have, I pulled her out,” Sedano said. “There's no art, there's no music, there's no gym, there's no extracurricular activity.”



Teachers at the rally worried charter schools will cut into their resources. In a charter school structure, tax payer dollars that normally go to public schools are funneled to privately operated charter schools. That's a notion Governor Matt Bevin dismissed last week.

“This is not going to take over the public education system. This is going to be a very small, focused, individualized approach for some of our public school students,” Bevin said.



But that's a message the teachers and parents who attended the rally don't buy.



“We do not need charter schools in Hardin County, we do not,” Sedano said.



