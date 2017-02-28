Teachers, parents rally against charter schools

The fire was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday on Oak Street, according to New Albany dispatchers.More >>
House Bill 520 could legalize charter schools in the state of Kentucky.More >>
The list of issues included items such as failing security cameras, no radio service in parts of the jail and overcrowding.More >>
WAVE 3 News Investigation finds instances of officers going too far, by using anabolic steroids to bulk up.More >>
The body was reported in Pond Creek, in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard, around 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.More >>
