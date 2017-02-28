1 treated after home catches fire in New Albany

The fire was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday on Oak Street, according to New Albany dispatchers. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

NEW ALBANY. IN (WAVE) – At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a home caught fire in New Albany.

When fire crews arrived they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

It took 25 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to gain control of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

