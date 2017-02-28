February 23, 2017

Faith Thru Isabella Faith
Faith Thru Isabella Faith is a ministry that provides prayer blankets to families in the NICU. Every blanket given has been prayed over for the mom and baby it will touch. If you are interested in making prayer blankets, please visit FaithThruIsabellaFaith.org and click the HELP MAKE BLANKETS button or e-mail stacy at stacylfingar@gmail.com. You can also connect with Stacy through Facebook at Facebook.com/faiththruisabellafaith.
