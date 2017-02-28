February 27, 2017

Kentucky Poison Control Center

Dr. Ashley Webb with the Kentucky Poison Control center discussed "dripping". Learn more about dripping by calling the The Kentucky Poison Control Center hotline at (800) 222-1222 or go to kypoisoncontrol.com for more information.

La Chasse

La Chasse owner, Isaac Fox, is holding a special, celebratory dinner in Dawne Gee's honor to welcome her back from medical leave. This special night will also celebrate and benefit Dawne's charity, "A Recipe to End Hunger", which raises money for hungry children in WAVE Country. Diners will also be treated to a meet and greet with Dawne and learn about her charity. Chef Alex's four-course menu will include a wine pairing.

Welcome Back, Dawne Gee Dinner

Benefits "A Recipe To End Hunger"

Monday, March 13

7pm, $95

1359 Bardstown Road

Reservations required

(502) 822-3963

