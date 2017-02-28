Museum director says Louisvillians should have a need for Speed

The Speed Museum welcomed 125,000 visitors in its first year following a three-year renovation project. (Source: Speed Museum)

The Speed Museum is hoping to increase attendance by 20 percent in its second year since its $60-million renovation project. (Source: Speed Museum)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Brooke Thornhill remembers walking through the old Speed Museum as a child, dreaming of becoming an artist.

And one year after the completion of its $60-million renovation, she said the new Speed is even more inspiring.

"The architecture is beautiful," said Thornhill, a senior at Manual High School. "The falling glass. The staircase is one of my favorite additions. The facade is beautiful."

Thornhill is a student in Manual's Advanced Placement Art History class that teacher Julie Tallent brings to the Speed.

"(Students) can come in here and see what buffalo hide looks like, the texture of paint, what porcupine quills look like when woven into a pattern," Tallent said. "You can't get that kind of information from a photograph."

Her class is studying Native American art -- the subject of the Speed's current major exhibition -- featuring the work of Kentucky's Frederick Weygold. He was a painter, photographer and collector, and donated his collection to the Speed.

Weygold's collection was discovered by accident, hidden away and forgotten for decades in storage until it was found during the museum's three-year renovation project.

Speed Director Ghislain d'Humières said he hopes more people in the community will discover the museum in its second year the way it discovered Weygold's archives.

d'Humières said people love the addition, as well as the cinema, the Spencer Finch light installation and the Zodiac heads by artist Ai Weiwei, all on exhibit until October. In the first year, 125,000 people visited the Speed.

"We need 150,000 or more," d'Humieres said. "We need more people coming, more people to the gala, more members and more support from the community to make the Speed an exciting place for the future."

Sundays are still free at the Speed, thanks to a gift from Brown-Forman. And Saturday is its largest fundraiser -- the gala -- tickets for which are still available.

