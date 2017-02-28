Man, 3-month-old killed in crash on Outer Loop

The accident between a passenger car and a box truck happened at the intersection of Outer Loop and Air Commerce Drive, west of Interstate 65.More >>
The accident between a passenger car and a box truck happened at the intersection of Outer Loop and Air Commerce Drive, west of Interstate 65.More >>
The body camera video from Wednesday's police-involved shooting has been released.More >>
The body camera video from Wednesday's police-involved shooting has been released.More >>
The deputy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.More >>
The deputy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.More >>
A cub scout troop is looking for its missing trailer.More >>
A cub scout troop is looking for its missing trailer.More >>
In June, a Kentucky ID can no longer be used to get entry into a military base or federal building, and in January 2018, airport security will stop accepting them, too.More >>
In June, a Kentucky ID can no longer be used to get entry into a military base or federal building, and in January 2018, airport security will stop accepting them, too.?More >>