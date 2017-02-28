Man, 3-month-old killed in crash on Outer Loop

A man and child were killed in the crash. (Source: Doug Drusckhe, WAVE 3 News)

The crash happened at Outer Loop and Air Commerce Dr at 10:09 a.m. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The names of a father and son who were killed in a crash on Outer Loop have been released.

The accident between a passenger car and a box truck happened at the intersection of Air Commerce Drive, west of Interstate 65. The crash was reported at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the car lost control and crossed the median, hitting the truck, police said.

Fredery Rodriguez Salas, 27, and 3-month-old Andrew Rodriguez Montoya were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 2600 block of Outer Loop on Tuesday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner J. David Wood.

The truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into whether rain was a factor in the crash.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ SUV slams into Gulf Shores band at Mardi Gras parade; 12 injured

+ Gruesome details emerge in booze-fueled Valentine's Day homicide

+ Accused burglary suspect escapes police, found after burglarizing home

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.