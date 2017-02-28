Man, 6-month-old killed in crash on Outer Loop

A man and child were killed in the crash. (Source: Doug Drusckhe, WAVE 3 News)

The crash happened at Outer Loop and Air Commerce Dr at 10:09 a.m. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Outer Loop.

The accident between a passenger car and a box truck happened at the intersection with Air Commerce Drive, west of Interstate 65. The crash was reported at 10:09 a.m.

The driver of the car lost control and crossed the median, hitting the truck, police said.

A man and a 6-month-old baby in the car were killed, LMPD confirmed. The truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As of 2:55 p.m., Outer Loop remained closed to traffic in both directions due to the accident investigation.

