Outer Loop closed following deadly crash

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a traffic accident that has left at least one person dead.

The accident happened at Outer Loop and Air Commerce Drive, west of Interstate 65. It was reported at 10:09 a.m. 

Outer Loop is closed to traffic in both directions while the accident investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.

