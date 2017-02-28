UPDATE: 2 dead in Outer Loop accident

A man and child were killed in the crash. (Source: Doug Drusckhe, WAVE 3 News)

The crash happened at Outer Loop and Air Commerce Dr at 10:09 a.m. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Outer Loop.

The accident between a passenger car and a box truck happened at the intersection with Air Commerce Drive, west of Interstate 65. It was reported at 10:09 a.m.

Louisville Metro police say a man and child in the car were killed. The truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Outer Loop is closed to traffic in both directions while the accident investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.

