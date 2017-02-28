Odds shift in Frazier Museum's favor for 'Hunger Games' exhibit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Can't get enough of Katniss Everdeen?

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News App | Weather App

Not to worry, "Hunger Games" fans, a touring "The Hunger Games: The Exhibition" is making its way to Louisville.

Its website describes what fans will see when they tour the exhibit at the Frazier Museum beginning April 1.

"This dynamic exploration of the art, science, pageantry and history of the world of Panem features iconic costumes, props, and set recreations that highlight the technological wizardry and amazing artistry that brought this world to life," the website read.

"High-tech, hands-on interactives let you dive into exciting behind-the-scenes content, engage deeply with the world of the films, and discover a whole new side of the stories that took the world by storm."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LIST: Concerts, events coming to WAVE Country

+ NETFLIX: Comings and goings for the month of March

+ Teen girl snaps creepy photobomb

Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence starred as Everdeen in the franchise based on the uber-popular trilogy from author Suzanne Collins.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.