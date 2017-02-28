Restoration under way at The Breakwater apartments in New Albany

Renovations were under way on Tuesday at The Breakwater apartments in New Albany following a massive fire. (Source: Maira Ansari/WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The investigation into what caused a massive fire at a New Albany apartment complex over the weekend is close to wrapping up.

The fire started early Saturday morning at The Breakwater apartments in an unoccupied and unfinished section of the property off Elm and Fourth Streets.

The fire was addressed during New Albany's Public Works and Safety meeting Tuesday morning. New Albany Building Commissioner David Brewer said restoration started Tuesday on the part of the building along 4th Street that was saved by the fire department but sustained smoke and water damage.

The site has been turned over to Brewer's department since the fire is now out. The Building Commissioner's office began cleaning up the public right-of-ways around the property and have reopened all the roads that were initially closed because of the fire. For safety reasons, some sidewalks around the scene remain closed.

The Breakwater apartments were a part of $26.5 million development, two years in the making, set to rejuvenate downtown.

The complex was built to code and units were slated for testing and inspection over the course of the upcoming weeks, according to property managers, who plan on rebuilding.

New Albany Fire Chief Matthew Juliot said they have notified the State Fire Marshal, but they are handling the investigation. They are also working with insurance investigators.

