Identity of body found in creek released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The body found in a southwestern Louisville Metro creek has been identified as Valley Village resident.

Sean W. Shoemaker, 21, was found in the creek in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. February 27 by a passerby.

Deputy coroner Eddie Robinson says the cause of Shoemaker's death is pending as they await additional test results. Robinson said an autopsy did not find any traumatic injuries to Shoemaker.

